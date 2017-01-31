Australian Open 2017: Roger Federer's emotional tribute to wife Mirka is winning the Internet

New Delhi: Soon after he won his record 18th Grand Slam title, tennis legend Roger Federer paid an emotional tribute to wife Mirka, who has been one of his biggest supporters throughout his career.

The Swiss maestro, who defeated Rafael Nadal in an epic five-setter at Australian Open men's final, was full of praise for his wife.

"She was there when I had no titles and she's still here 89 titles later," Federer said on Monday.

"I'm just happy she's my wife and she's my No.1 supporter."

Mirka was the first person to welcome her husband after he made his way off court after his stunning five-set triumph on Sunday night.

Roger and Mirka have been married since 2009. They have four children - identical twin girls, Myla and Charlene, and twin boys Leo and Lenny.