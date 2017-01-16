Australian Open 2017: Simona Halep knocked out in first round by America's Shelby Rogers
Rogers, who beat former top-10 player Eugenie Bouchard two weeks ago in Brisbane, sealed victory in 75 minutes when Halep hit a backhand into the net on Rod Laver Arena.
Melbourne: Simona Halep's campaign to Australian Open 2017 got off to a horrible start as the Romanian was knocked out of the tournament by American Shelby Rogers.
The 25-year-old , who was seeded fourth for the first grand slam of the year, lost in straight sets 6-3 6-1.
Not to forget, even last year she was defeated in the first round at Australian Open 2016.
The 25-year-old sought medical advice after the first set but was able to continue in the second though she appeared to be favouring her left knee, flexing it throughout the match.
Rogers, who beat former top-10 player Eugenie Bouchard two weeks ago in Brisbane, sealed victory in 75 minutes when Halep hit a backhand into the net on Rod Laver Arena.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Exclusive: Para SF of Indian Army - The specialised combat force!
- Haryana Minister Anil Vij takes back his insulting comments against Gandhi
- Watch: Makar Sankranti celebrations across the country
- Faqir Gujri: Frozen village in J&K with no electricity and water
- 24 dead after boat carrying 40 capsizes in river Ganga in Patna; many still missing
- Abhishek Bachchan reveals the moment when Aishwarya Rai said 'yes' to him
- India vs England, 1st ODI: As it happened...
- Pakistani Hulk, Arbab Khizer Hayat, intends to become a WWE wrestler just like The Great Khali - VIDEO
- India vs England, Pune ODI: MS Dhoni still the boss; convinces Virat Kohli with spot on DRS call — WATCH
- India vs England, 1st ODI: Ravichandran Aswhin steals the show with huge six — WATCH