Australian Open 2017: Simona Halep knocked out in first round by America's Shelby Rogers

Melbourne: Simona Halep's campaign to Australian Open 2017 got off to a horrible start as the Romanian was knocked out of the tournament by American Shelby Rogers.

The 25-year-old , who was seeded fourth for the first grand slam of the year, lost in straight sets 6-3 6-1.

Not to forget, even last year she was defeated in the first round at Australian Open 2016.

The 25-year-old sought medical advice after the first set but was able to continue in the second though she appeared to be favouring her left knee, flexing it throughout the match.

Rogers, who beat former top-10 player Eugenie Bouchard two weeks ago in Brisbane, sealed victory in 75 minutes when Halep hit a backhand into the net on Rod Laver Arena.