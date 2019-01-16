Australian Open 2019: Leander Paes knocked out after 1st round loss in men's doubles

India's Australian Open 2019 campaign kicked off on a poor note as Austin Krajicek and Artem Sitak recorded a 5-7, 6-7(4/7) win against legendary tennis player Leander Paes and his doubles partner Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela in the first-round of the men's doubles category.

Divij Sharna and Rohan Bopanna further failed to make their presence felt, crashing out in the first round against Pablo Carreno Busta-Guillermo Garcia Lopez, with the three-set encounter ending 6-1, 4-6 and 7-5 in favour of the latter.

Not only this, there was another rude shock in store for the Indian fans N Monroe- Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan crashed out in the Round of 64 against Kevin Krawietz-Nikola Mektic, losing by a 6-4, 6-7(8/10) and 5-7 margin.

The Australian Open 2019 has already witnessed the unexpected exit of British star Andy Murray, who crashed out in the first round on Monday as Roberto Bautista Agut held off a thrilling fightback from the ailing Briton to claim a 6-4 6-4 6-7(5) 6-7(4) 6-2 epic win.

A teary-eyed Murray had previously revealed that the Australian Open could very well be his last tournament as a professional.

"Maybe I`ll see you again, I`ll do everything possible to try," the three-times Grand Slam champion had said.

"I`ve honestly loved playing here over the years... if this was my last match, like you say, (it`s) an amazing way to end, I gave literally everything I had," he had added.

(With inputs from agencies)