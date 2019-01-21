Australian Open 2019: Naomi Osaka sets up last-eight clash with Elina Svitolina

U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka completed another comeback victory to overhaul 13th seed Anastasija Sevastova 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 and reach the quarter-finals of the Australian Open on Monday.

The Japanese fourth seed, who had to fight back from a set down against Hsieh Su-Wei in her previous match, was far from her best as she struggled to hold serve and berated herself regularly during the sun-bathed clash at Rod Laver Arena.

She held firm when it counted, however, breaking Sevastova in the seventh game of the decider before sealing the match after one hour and 47 minutes with an imperious forehand down the line.

Osaka will play sixth seed Elina Svitolina for a place in the semi-finals.

Svitolina booked a spot in the Australian Open last-eight with a 6-2, 1-6, 6-1 win over American Madison Keys.

The sixth-seeded Ukrainian, who won the 2018 WTA Finals in Singapore, breezed through the first set with two break of serve before Keys roared back in the second, taking a 5-0 lead before converting her second set point to level the match.

Svitolina, 24, saved five break points during a marathon hold of serve in the decider before breaking 2017 U.S. Open finalist Keys twice and then converting her first match point to seal the contest in an hour and 36 minutes.