Sachin, in his tweet, also asked fans to guess who will he be cheering for.

By Sahil Bakshi | Last Updated: Sunday, January 29, 2017 - 10:01
Australian Open Final, Federer vs Nadal: Sachin Tendulkar labels clash as one of the biggest in history

New Delhi: The 2017 Australian Open final is set to showcase a battle of two legends of the game, who were more-or-less ruled out in possibilities of winning another Grand Slam in their careers. As Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal go face to face to end a long-awaited drought, even India's cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar is finding it difficult to hide his excitement.

"Without any doubt, one of the biggest matches in tennis history. Any guesses who I would be cheering for?? #AusOpen2017," tweeted Sachin Tendulkar on eve of the final.

PREVIEW: Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal - Australian Open Men's Singles Final

Sachin's question asking fans to guess whom he would be cheering for, isn't really a valid question considering it is a widely known that he is extremely good friends with Federer.

The Little Master also replied to a fan, saying how much he has been waiting for this match.

While most fans will be rooting for the Swiss Tennis legend to come out victorious Rafael Nadal, a renowned champion himself, will be a tough customer to beat.

The match starts at 2:00 PM IST and will be covered live on Zee News website.

First Published: Sunday, January 29, 2017 - 08:49

