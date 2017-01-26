Australian Open: Roger Federer beats compatriot Stanislas Wawrinka in five-setter, advances into sixth final

Melbourne: 17-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer moved a step closer to winning his next Major title with a 7-5, 6-3, 1-6, 4-6, 6-3 win over compatriot Stan Wawrinka in the Australian Open men's singles semi-final at at Rod Laver Arena.

The Swiss maestro looked in control of the proceedings, despite an intense first set, where Wawrinka was equally aggressive. But while Stan made too many errors in the first two sets, Federer was rewarded for his accuracy as he won the first two sets without much hassle.

But as he has done on numerous occasions in the past against quality opponents, Wawrinka found his rhythm yet again and shocked his opponent by winning the next two sets.

After losing the fourth set, Federer took a medical time-out, post which he was back at his best in the decisive set.

Federer`s major-winning days seemed over after first Novak Djokovic and then Andy Murray emerged at the top of the pecking order, but the Swiss legend, 35, has surprised everyone with his run to the final.

By clinching a spot for the final, Federer has also become the oldest man in nearly 40 years to reach a Grand Slam final. The record was previously held by Ken Rosewall, who became the oldest Major finalist at the age of 39 at the 1974 US Open.

In the final, Federer could possibly be up against his old rival Rafael Nadal, who will play Bulgaria`s Grigor Dimitrov in the other men`s semi-final on Friday.