Australian Open: Roger Federer beats Mischa Zverev in quarters, to face compatriot Stan Wawrinka in semis
Federer will now take on compatriot Wawrinka, who defeated France's former finalist Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in straight sets to reach his third Australian Open semi-final.
New Delhi: Swiss legend Roger Federer continued his good run in Australian Open 2017 where he defeated Germany's Mischa Zverev 6-1, 7-5, 6-2.
Federer sealed the first set in no time, post which the German fought back hard in the second set. But the 17-time Grand Slam champion proved to be a tough nut to crack as he wrapped the match in straight sets.
In the match that lasted for an hour and 32 minutes, the winners proved to be the big difference. Federer hit 65 winners compared to Zverev's 30.
Federer will now take on compatriot Wawrinka, who defeated France's former finalist Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in straight sets to reach his third Australian Open semi-final.
More to follow...
