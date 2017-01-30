Australian Open: Roger Federer celebrates victory with wife Mirka – Watch Video
Federer, making his comeback after a 6-month absence, fought back from losing position in the final set to claim a stunning victory.
New Delhi: Roger Federer lifted his 18th Grand Slam title with a thrilling victory over Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open final.
Federer jumped with joy and wiped his tears away as soon as he earned the winning point which ended his 4-year drought of a major title.
The 35-year-old Swiss, on his way back after lifting the trophy, was emotionally greeted by his wife.
The Tennis maestro felt relieved to finally share the victory with the person who has alway been behind him no matter how the circumstances are.
