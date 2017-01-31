Australian Open: Roger Federer dismisses 'legal cheating' claims against Rafael Nadal in final

New Delhi: Soon after he clinched his 18th Grand Slam title, Roger Federer dismissed Pat Cash's criticism of his fifth-set medical timeout during his victory over old nemesis Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open final on Sunday night.

Cash, working for BBC's Radio 5 Live, called the lengthy break "legal cheating," lashing the 35-year-old for his approach.

"It's cheating and it's being allowed. It's legal cheating, but it's still not right," the 1987 Wimbledon winner said.

The Swiss maestro, who rarely takes medical timeouts, also took one in the semi-final match against Stanislas Wawrinka, but that was after his compatriot asked for one as well.

"My leg has been hurting me since the (second round) Rubin match," he said.

"I was able to navigate through the pain. For some reason against Stan I had it from the start on both sides of the groin.

"I felt my quad midway through the second set already, and the groin started to hurt midway through the third set.

"I just told myself, The rules are there that you can use them. We shouldn't be using these rules or abusing the system. I think I've led the way for 20 years.

"So I think to be critical there is exaggerating. I'm the last guy to call a medical timeout. I don't know what he's talking about."

Federer, who last won a Grand Slam in 2012 (Wimbledon), defeated Nadal 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 in a contest that lasted for 3 hours and 38 minutes.

He has now the only player in tennis history to have won five or more titles at three Grand Slams.