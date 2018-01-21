हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Australian Open: Rohan Bopanna, Timea Babos advance to mixed doubles pre-quarters

The Indo-Hungarian pair brushed aside the duo of Ellen Perez and Andrew Whittington 6-2, 6-4 on the Margaret Court Arena. 

ANI| Updated: Jan 21, 2018, 16:55 PM IST
Comments |
Australian Open: Rohan Bopanna, Timea Babos advance to mixed doubles pre-quarters
File photo of Rohan Bopanna (PTI)

Melbourne: Indian tennis ace Rohan Bopanna and his Hungarian partner Tímea Babos marched into the mixed doubles pre-quarterfinals at the Australian Open with a straight-sets victory in their last-32 clash on Sunday.

The Indo-Hungarian pair brushed aside the duo of Ellen Perez and Andrew Whittington 6-2, 6-4 on the Margaret Court Arena.  The two will next face the pair of Vania King and Franko Skugor in the last-16 clash.

King and Skugor reached the pre-quarters by seeing off the Australian pair of Anastasia Rodionova and J. Smith.

Tags:
Rohan BopannaTimea BabosTennisAustralian OpenAustralian Open 2018Melbourne
Next
Story

Australian Open: Rafael Nadal weathers fight from Diego Schwartzman to reach quarterfinals

Trending