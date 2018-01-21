Australian Open: Rohan Bopanna, Timea Babos advance to mixed doubles pre-quarters
The Indo-Hungarian pair brushed aside the duo of Ellen Perez and Andrew Whittington 6-2, 6-4 on the Margaret Court Arena.
ANI| Updated: Jan 21, 2018, 16:55 PM IST
File photo of Rohan Bopanna (PTI)
Melbourne: Indian tennis ace Rohan Bopanna and his Hungarian partner Tímea Babos marched into the mixed doubles pre-quarterfinals at the Australian Open with a straight-sets victory in their last-32 clash on Sunday.
The Indo-Hungarian pair brushed aside the duo of Ellen Perez and Andrew Whittington 6-2, 6-4 on the Margaret Court Arena. The two will next face the pair of Vania King and Franko Skugor in the last-16 clash.
King and Skugor reached the pre-quarters by seeing off the Australian pair of Anastasia Rodionova and J. Smith.