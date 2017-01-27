close
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, January 27, 2017 - 15:01
Australian Open: Sania Mirza-Ivan Dodig beat local favourites Samantha Stosur-Sam Groth, enter mixed doubles final

Melbourne: Ace Indian tennis star Sania Mirza entered Australian Open mixed doubles final with her partner Ivan Dodig against local favourites Samantha Stosur and Sam Groth.

The second seeded Indo-Croatian team of Sania and Dodig defeated their opponents 6-4, 2-6, 10-5.

They will now play winner of Svitolina/Guccione and Spears/Cabal semi-final match. 

Earlier, Sania and Dodig held their nerves and saved two match points against Rohan Bopanna and Gabriela Dabrowski.

The pair felt the heat in the Super Tie-breaker but kept clam and not only saved two match points but also walked away with a 6-4 3-6 12-10 win in the quarterfinals.

First Published: Friday, January 27, 2017 - 11:04

