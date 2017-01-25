Australian Open: Serena Williams cruises into semi-final with straight sets win over Johanna Konta
The American is gunning for a record 23rd Grand Slam title to surpass Steffi Graf and a return of the number one world number ranking.
Melbourne: Serena Williams stormed into the semi-final of women's singles final with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Johanna Konta in their quarter-final encounter at Rod Laver Arena.
The six-time Australian Open champion dominated the proceedings right from the start and her opponent, who had been in brilliant form prior to the match with a nine-match unbeaten run, proved to be a no show.
The match lasted for 75 minutes post which Serena advanced to her 34th Grand Slam semi-final.
Serena will now play either unseeded Croatian Mirjana Lucic-Baroni or fifth seed Czech Karolina Pliskova, who open the day`s proceedings on centre court.
