Australian Open: World No. 1 Andy Murray knocked out by Mischa Zverev in 4th round

New Delhi: The 2017 Australian Open have already witnessed one of the favourites and defending champion Novak Djokovic was knocked out by 117-ranked Denis Istomin in 3rd round. What comes out as a more surprising news is that World No. 1 Andy Murray is now out of the competition after suffering a 4th round defeat to Germany's Mischa Zverev.

Murray didn't look comfortable in any of the sets, succumbing to a 5-7, 7-5, 2-6, 4-6 defeat and making an exit from the tournament. Murray dropped serve eight times as Zverev won in a 4-setter at Rod Laver Arena.

It is the British Tennis star's earliest defeat in Melbourne since 2009, and the defeat becomes all the more embarrassing considering he lost to the lowest-ranked player at a Grand Slam since the 2006 Australian Open.

Zverev, on the other hand, goes on to face either Roger Federer or Kei Nishikori in the quarter-finals.

Murray was hoping to get the maximum out of the competition after seeing fellow favourite Djokovic being knocked out early.

After Murray and Djkovic's departure, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are to of the most famous names left in the men's singles event.