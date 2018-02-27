Australian wildcard Daria Gavrilova, Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko advance to second round of Mexican Open

California: Australian wildcard Daria Gavrilova and Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko advanced to the second round of the Mexican Open in Acapulco on Monday, after eliminating unseeded Americans Madison Brengle and Lauren Davis, respectively.

Gavrilova, the third seed, rallied to beat Brengle in three sets, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, in two hours and 21 minutes.

Gavrilova won despite making 11 double faults compared to just three for Brengle. Gavrilova won 66 percent of her first serve points but had her serve broken five times. The defending champion and seventh seed Tsurenko defeated Davis 6-4, 6-1 in 77 minutes.

On the men`s side of the joint WTA and ATP tournament, David Ferrer of Spain breezed past Russia`s Andrey Rublev 6-4, 6-3 in a night match to reach the second round. The unseeded Ferrer won 78 percent of his first-serve points and broke Rublev`s serve four times in the 83-minute contest.

Ferrer next faces the winner of a match between sixth-seeded Juan Martin Del Potro and Mischa Zverev of Germany.

In other first-round matches, Ryan Harrison edged fellow American John Isner 6-3, 7-6 (7/5).