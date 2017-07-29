close
BB&T Atlanta Open: John Isner beat Slovakia's Lukas Lacko to sail into semifinals

Seeking his fourth Atlanta title in five seasons, the big-serving Isner will face third-seeded Gilles Muller of Luxembourg. Muller beat American Tommy Paul 6-3 6-1.

AP Last Updated: Saturday, July 29, 2017 - 12:28

Atlanta: Second-seeded John Isner beat Slovakia's Lukas Lacko 7-5, 6-4 on Friday to reach the BB&T Atlanta Open semifinals.

Seeking his fourth Atlanta title in five seasons, the big-serving Isner will face third-seeded Gilles Muller of Luxembourg. Muller beat American Tommy Paul 6-3 6-1.

Isner won the Hall of Fame Open on Sunday in Newport, Rhode Island, for his 11th career title — all at the ATP World Tour 250 level. The 6-foot-10 former University of Georgia star lost to Nick Kyrgios last year in the final at Atlantic Station after winning the hard-court event the previous three seasons.

Fourth-seeded Ryan Harrison also advanced, beating Christopher Eubanks 6-1, 6-2 in an all-American match. Top- seeded Jack Sock of the United States faced fifth-seeded Kyle Edmund of England in the night match.

BB&T Atlanta Open John Isner Lukas Lacko tennis news

