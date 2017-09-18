close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Belgium defeat Australia, face France in Davis Cup final

Nine-time champions France had booked their place in the November 24-26 final, which they will now host, by seeing off Serbia in their semi-final in Lille.

AFP| Last Updated: Monday, September 18, 2017 - 00:43
Belgium defeat Australia, face France in Davis Cup final
Courtesy: Twitter

Brussels: Steve Darcis defeated Jordan Thompson 6-4, 7-5, 6-2 as Belgium defeated Australia 3-2 in the Davis Cup semi-finals on Sunday, setting up a final date against France in November.

Nine-time champions France had booked their place in the November 24-26 final, which they will now host, by seeing off Serbia in their semi-final in Lille.

Belgium, the runners-up in 2015, had trailed 2-1 overnight before David Goffin defeated Nick Kyrgios 6-7 (4/7), 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to pull his team level and send the tie into a deciding rubber.

Earlier, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga fought back from a set down against Dusan Lajovic to book France a place in the Davis Cup final with a semi-final win over Serbia.

Yannick Noah`s hosts went into the day needing just one victory from the final two singles rubbers to take an unassailable 3-1 lead against an understrength Serbia, who were missing Novak Djokovic, Janko Tipsarevic and Viktor Troicki.

Lajovic had stunned Lucas Pouille in the opening match of the last-four clash on Friday and he eased to the opening set, only for Tsonga to find his rhythm and eventually cruise to a 2-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7/5), 6-2 win.

Tsonga, the world number 18, was given some scary moments during the match, and had to save two vital break points with the third set locked at 4-4 before taking a tie-break.

But the former Australian Open runner-up took the fourth set by a double break as Lajovic`s resistance was broken.

France are into their fourth Davis Cup final since the last time they won the trophy in 2001, and first since losing to Roger Federer`s Switzerland in 2014.

TAGS

Steve DarcisJordan ThompsonBelgiumAustraliaDavis CupFranceJo-Wilfried Tsongatennis news

From Zee News

Virender Sehwag&#039;s &#039;setting&#039; remark should not be taken otherwise: Anurag Thakur
cricket

Virender Sehwag's 'setting' remark should no...

Virat Kohli heaps praise on Hardik Pandya, says India are lucky to have the all-rounder
cricket

Virat Kohli heaps praise on Hardik Pandya, says India are l...

Watch: MS Dhoni takes unbelievable catch before conjuring up stumping magic
cricket

Watch: MS Dhoni takes unbelievable catch before conjuring u...

Watch: Jasprit Bumrah blinder stuns Australia captain Steve Smith in Chennai
cricket

Watch: Jasprit Bumrah blinder stuns Australia captain Steve...

EPL Gameweek 5: Five things we learned in Premier League
Football

EPL Gameweek 5: Five things we learned in Premier League

Jose Mourinho hails Manchester United`s best performance of the season
English Premier LeagueFootball

Jose Mourinho hails Manchester United`s best performance of...

Former Everton star Romelu Lukaku ruins Wayne Rooney`s Manchester United return
English Premier LeagueFootball

Former Everton star Romelu Lukaku ruins Wayne Rooney`s Manc...

Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni star in India&#039;s 26-run win over Australia in rain-truncated 1st ODI
cricket

Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni star in India's 26-run win ove...

It&#039;s pleasure to play with MS Dhoni, says Hardik Pandya
cricket

It's pleasure to play with MS Dhoni, says Hardik Pandy...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video