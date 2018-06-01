हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Yuki Bhambri

Bhambri-Sharan bow out of French Open

Paris: Indias men`s doubles pair of Yuki Bhambri and Divij Sharan crashed out of the French Open, going down to second seeds Oliver Marach and Mate Pavic here on Friday.

In the round of 32 match, which lasted around an hour and 17 minutes, the Indian pair was outplayed in straight sets 5-7, 3-6.

The tennis match was neck and neck in the first set before the Indian pair bit the dust 5-7.

In the second set, their opponents lifted their game and started attacking to wrap up the issue comfortably.

The Indian duo managed to win 49 points in total compared to 63 won by their opponents.

Earlier, in the opening round, Bhambri and Sharan defeated their compatriots Purav Raja and Fabrice Martin to advance.

