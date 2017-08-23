Boris Becker appointed head of German men's tennis

Frankfurt: Three-time Wimbledon champion Boris Becker was appointed on Wednesday as head of men`s tennis in his home country as the German federation (DTB) looks to revive the once hugely popular sport.

"Boris Becker will be head of men`s tennis effective immediately and in this position he will be in charge of the entire men`s game," Ulrich Klaus, the president of the DTB, told a news conference.

Becker, who won six grand slams as a player, was also a former Davis Cup coach for Germany from 1997 to 1999 but had an uneasy relationship with the federation.

The 49-year-old had a hugely successful spell coaching former world number one Novak Djokovic from 2013 to 2016, a period in which the Serb won six of his 12 grand slam titles.

However, Becker was declared bankrupt by a court in London in June after failing to pay a long-standing debt to UK-based private bankers since 2015.