Britain's Dan Evans to return to tennis after drugs ban

London: Britain's Dan Evans is set to make his comeback after a one-year drugs ban at the Glasgow Trophy ATP Challenger event later this month.

The 27-year-old, who tested positive for cocaine last April, has been handed a wildcard into the qualifying draw for the tournament, which starts on April 28.

"I want to thank everyone who has supported me throughout this difficult period," said Evans. "I have learned a lot about myself in my time away from the game, a sport that I love very dearly.

"I am now committed to training hard, resuming my career and getting back to where I was, although appreciate this will take time."

Evans, who has a career-high ranking of 41, has slipped to 994th in the singles rankings.

"We have been having regular contact with Dan and he has shown genuine commitment to getting his tennis career back on track," said Lawn Tennis Association performance director Simon Timson.

"We have provided a structured programme of sports science and medicine support to help his journey since Dan became eligible again."