Canada's Eugenie Bouchard makes early Wimbledon exit again

Bouchard won the first set 6-1 but then slumped as she lost the next two sets by the same scoreline.

Reuters| Last Updated: Tuesday, July 4, 2017 - 09:49
Canada&#039;s Eugenie Bouchard makes early Wimbledon exit again
Reuters

London: Canadian Eugenie Bouchard, the Wimbledon runner-up in 2014, was eliminated in the first round for the second time in three years with a three-set loss against Spain`s Carla Suarez Navarro.

The 23-year-old was beaten by Petra Kvitova in the 2014 final at the All England Club and reached number five in the world that year but currently sits 61st in the rankings.

The 25th-seeded Suarez-Navarro, who beat Bouchard in the third round in 2013, faces China`s Peng Shuai in the next round.

Wimbledon 2017Eugenie BouchardWimbledonAll England ClubCarla Suarez Navarrotennis newssports news

