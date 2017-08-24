close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Canadian Milos Raonic pulls out of US Open with wrist injury

Raonic thus joins 12-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic, 2016 US Open champion Stan Wawrinka and 2014 finalist Kei Nishikori in the growing list of withdrawn players.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 24, 2017 - 15:28
Canadian Milos Raonic pulls out of US Open with wrist injury
Courtesy: Reuters

New Delhi: Big serving Canadian Milos Raonic has become the latest player to pull out of the 2017 US Open. The 11th-ranked Canadian cited wrist injury as the reason for his pull out.

Raonic, 26, announced his withdrawal from this season's last Grand Slam tournament on Instagram last night. He was the runner-up at Wimbledon last year.

 

To all my friends and fans, I’m writing to provide you with an update on my injury. As you know, I’ve been dealing with a painful condition in my left wrist, which has been bothering me for many weeks now and recently forced me to withdraw from the Cincinnati Masters. I have tried everything in my power to rehabilitate this injury in time for the US Open in order to play an event that is so truly special to me. However, the pain is too great and, in consultation with my doctors, I am left with no option but to withdraw from the event. Today, I underwent a procedure to remove portions of the bone that have been causing the discomfort and preventing me from being able to play the way I normally can. I have too much respect for the US Open and my fellow competitors to take a spot in the draw when I know I cannot give full effort due to this injury. I am crushed to miss this event and a chance to play in front of the fantastic New York crowd, but I truly had no other options. I am already back in the gym starting my rehabilitation, and hope to be recovered and back on the court in a matter of a few weeks. I look forward to rejoining the tour healthier and stronger and finishing the 2017 year in proper form. Thank you for all the support. I’ll keep you updated in the days to come, and look forward to seeing you all at a match soon. Yours, Milos Raonic #TeamMilos

A post shared by Milos Raonic (@mraonic) on

Raonic thus joins 12-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic, 2016 US Open champion Stan Wawrinka and 2014 finalist Kei Nishikori in the growing list of withdrawn players.

In the women's singles, 23-time major champion Serena Williams, who is pregnant, and two-time Australian Open winner Victoria Azarenka, who is dealing with a custody case involving her baby son, have pulled out of the Flushing Meadows event.

The US Open starts on Monday.

TAGS

Milos Raonic2017 US OpenGrand SlamNovak Djokovictennis news

From Zee News

SL vs IND, 2nd ODI: Injury scare as heavily-strapped Hardik Pandya fails to complete spell — WATCH
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

SL vs IND, 2nd ODI: Injury scare as heavily-strapped Hardik...

English Premier League 2017-18: Team profile of Stoke City
Football

English Premier League 2017-18: Team profile of Stoke City

English Premier League 2017-18: Team profile of Southampton
Football

English Premier League 2017-18: Team profile of Southampton

WATCH: MS Dhoni fumbles, then dislodges bails to equal &#039;record&#039; number of stumpings in ODIs
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

WATCH: MS Dhoni fumbles, then dislodges bails to equal...

English Premier League 2017-18: Team profile of Swansea City
Football

English Premier League 2017-18: Team profile of Swansea Cit...

English Premier League 2017-18: Team profile of Newcastle United
Football

English Premier League 2017-18: Team profile of Newcastle U...

MS Dhoni starts post-retirement planning, to invest INR 300 cr in five-star hotel: Reports
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

MS Dhoni starts post-retirement planning, to invest INR 300...

SL vs IND, Pallekele ODI: MS Dhoni equals world record, joins Kumar Sangakkara with 99 ODI stumpings
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

SL vs IND, Pallekele ODI: MS Dhoni equals world record, joi...

Virat Kohli reaches 300th international match – A statistical look at his career so far!
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Virat Kohli reaches 300th international match – A statistic...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video