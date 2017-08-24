Canadian Milos Raonic pulls out of US Open with wrist injury
Raonic thus joins 12-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic, 2016 US Open champion Stan Wawrinka and 2014 finalist Kei Nishikori in the growing list of withdrawn players.
New Delhi: Big serving Canadian Milos Raonic has become the latest player to pull out of the 2017 US Open. The 11th-ranked Canadian cited wrist injury as the reason for his pull out.
Raonic, 26, announced his withdrawal from this season's last Grand Slam tournament on Instagram last night. He was the runner-up at Wimbledon last year.
To all my friends and fans, I’m writing to provide you with an update on my injury. As you know, I’ve been dealing with a painful condition in my left wrist, which has been bothering me for many weeks now and recently forced me to withdraw from the Cincinnati Masters. I have tried everything in my power to rehabilitate this injury in time for the US Open in order to play an event that is so truly special to me. However, the pain is too great and, in consultation with my doctors, I am left with no option but to withdraw from the event. Today, I underwent a procedure to remove portions of the bone that have been causing the discomfort and preventing me from being able to play the way I normally can. I have too much respect for the US Open and my fellow competitors to take a spot in the draw when I know I cannot give full effort due to this injury. I am crushed to miss this event and a chance to play in front of the fantastic New York crowd, but I truly had no other options. I am already back in the gym starting my rehabilitation, and hope to be recovered and back on the court in a matter of a few weeks. I look forward to rejoining the tour healthier and stronger and finishing the 2017 year in proper form. Thank you for all the support. I’ll keep you updated in the days to come, and look forward to seeing you all at a match soon. Yours, Milos Raonic #TeamMilos
In the women's singles, 23-time major champion Serena Williams, who is pregnant, and two-time Australian Open winner Victoria Azarenka, who is dealing with a custody case involving her baby son, have pulled out of the Flushing Meadows event.
The US Open starts on Monday.