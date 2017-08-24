Canadian Milos Raonic pulls out of US Open with wrist injury

New Delhi: Big serving Canadian Milos Raonic has become the latest player to pull out of the 2017 US Open. The 11th-ranked Canadian cited wrist injury as the reason for his pull out.

Raonic, 26, announced his withdrawal from this season's last Grand Slam tournament on Instagram last night. He was the runner-up at Wimbledon last year.

Raonic thus joins 12-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic, 2016 US Open champion Stan Wawrinka and 2014 finalist Kei Nishikori in the growing list of withdrawn players.

In the women's singles, 23-time major champion Serena Williams, who is pregnant, and two-time Australian Open winner Victoria Azarenka, who is dealing with a custody case involving her baby son, have pulled out of the Flushing Meadows event.

The US Open starts on Monday.