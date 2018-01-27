Caroline Wozniacki beats Simona Halep to win Australian Open

Caroline Wozniacki claimed her maiden grand slam title with a 7-6(2) 3-6 6-4 win over top seed Simona Halep in the Australian Open final on Saturday.
The second-seeded Dane also claimed the world number one ranking from Halep, exactly six years after relinquishing it at the 2012 Australian Open.
Caroline Wozniacki`s path to the 2018 Australian Open title on Saturday:
1st round: beats Mihaela Buzarnescu 6-2, 6-3
2nd round: beats Jana Fett 3-6, 6-2, 7-5
3rd round: beats Kiki Berterns 6-4, 6-3
4th round: beats Magdalena Rybarikova 6-3, 6-0
Q-F: beats Carala Suarez Navarro 6-0, 6-7 (3/7), 6-2
S-F: bt Elise Mertens 6-3, 7-6 (7/2)
Final: bt Simona Halep 7-6 (7/2), 3-6, 6-4