Caroline Wozniacki beats Simona Halep to win Australian Open

Caroline Wozniacki claimed her maiden grand slam title with a 7-6(2) 3-6 6-4 win over top seed Simona Halep in the Australian Open final on Saturday.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Jan 27, 2018, 17:21 PM IST
Photo: Twitter/Australian Open

MELBOURNE: Caroline Wozniacki claimed her maiden grand slam title with a 7-6(2) 3-6 6-4 win over top seed Simona Halep in the Australian Open final on Saturday.

The second-seeded Dane also claimed the world number one ranking from Halep, exactly six years after relinquishing it at the 2012 Australian Open. 

Caroline Wozniacki`s path to the 2018 Australian Open title on Saturday:

1st round: beats Mihaela Buzarnescu 6-2, 6-3

2nd round: beats Jana Fett 3-6, 6-2, 7-5

3rd round: beats Kiki Berterns 6-4, 6-3

4th round: beats Magdalena Rybarikova 6-3, 6-0

Q-F: beats Carala Suarez Navarro 6-0, 6-7 (3/7), 6-2

S-F: bt Elise Mertens 6-3, 7-6 (7/2)

Final: bt Simona Halep 7-6 (7/2), 3-6, 6-4

