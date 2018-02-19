Caroline Wozniacki stays on top of WTA rankings

Madrid: Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark maintained the top spot for the fourth consecutive week in the Women' s Tennis Association rankings released on Monday, 45 points ahead of Romania's former World No. 1 Simona Halep.

Despite losing on Sunday to the Czech Republic' s Petra Kvitova in the Qatar Open final, Garbine Muguruza of Spain climbed one place to no.3 at the expense of Ukraine's Elina Svitolina, who dropped to the fourth spot after also losing to Kvitova in the Qatar Open round of 16, reports Efe.

Kvitova's victory at Qatar means that she climbs 11 places to break into the top 10.

The current WTA rankings and point scores are as follows:

1. Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 8,010 points

2. Simona Halep (Romania) 7,965

3. Garbiñe Muguruza (Spain) 6,175

4. Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 5,910

5. Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) 5,080

6. Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia) 5,000

7. Caroline Garcia (France) 4,625

8. Venus Williams (USA) 4,277

9. Angelique Kerber (Germany) 3,220

10. Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) 3,086.

