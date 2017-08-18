Cincinnati Open: Grigor Dimitrov beats Juan Martin Del Potro for first time to reach quarter-final

New Delhi: Grigor Dimitrov beat big-hitting Argentine Juan Martin del Potro for the first time in six career attempts to book a place in the last eight at the Cincinnati Open on Thursday.

The seventh-seeded Bulgarian advanced to his eighth ATP World Tour Masters 1000 quarter-final with a 6-3 7-5 victory over Del Potro, who struggled with the intense heat in the closing stages of the one hour 39 minute match.

"He`s a tricky opponent... a super-experienced player," said Dimitrov.

"I definitely had to stay away a little bit from that forehand. I knew if I kept the ball low on his backhand side and just kind of worked my way into the court, it would be the right thing to do. I think I did this thing very, very well today."

Dimitrov will bid for a place in the semi-finals for the second straight year when he faces Japan`s Yuichi Sugita, who reached his first Masters 1000 quarter-final.

The unseeded Sugita overcame Russian Karen Khachanov 6-7(0) 6-3 6-3 before a thunderstorm forced play to be suspended for more than two hours.

Two months ago, the 28-year-old Japanese captured his first ATP World Tour title at the Antalya Open, adding to three ATP Challenger Tour crowns won in 2017.

"He`s been playing really well," said Dimitrov. "He`s going to be definitely a tough opponent to play.

"I don`t underestimate his ability to play good tennis. (When) you`re in the quarter-final of a Masters 1000 anything can happen. He`s pretty determined, and he`s pretty excited to play so that makes him even more dangerous."

Dimitrov got off to a great start by opening up a 3-0 lead against Del Potro, who failed to convert a break point on the Bulgarian`s serve at 3-5, 30-40.

Del Potro mirrored Dimitrov by winning the first three games of the second set but could not convert three set point chances at 5-4, before the Argentine began to struggle in the heat.

A doctor was called at the 6-5 changeover, but Del Potro was determined to finish the match.

Dimitrov improved to 31-14 for the season, which includes two ATP World Tour titles.