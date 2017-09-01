close
Comeback queen Maria Sharapova dazzles on luxury magazine cover

Sharapova once again posed for a luxury magazine whose pictures she tweeted out for all her fans.

Friday, September 1, 2017
New Delhi: Maria Sharapova has made a successful comeback to Grand Slam tennis after winning the first two matches of the ongoing US Open. She is now slated to play a Round 3 encounter against Sofia Kenin. While she continues to make news on court, she is always the centre of attraction off court.

Sharapova once again posed for a luxury magazine whose pictures she tweeted out for all her fans. Including the cover shot of the magazine, The Edit, the Russian ace posted different pictures from the shoot on social media.  

Sharapova recently also took a swipe at all her critics who had questioned the US Open officials for giving the tennis star a wildcard. Sharapova was quoted to be saying by AFP, "I think with the way that I played on Monday night (Round 2 match), I don't think there are any more questions.”

She further added, "I definitely feel the respect from the athletes. Certainly when I play against them, in terms of the level they play. That's important to me. I think from a respect level, when you're able to respect your rivals and compatriots, that's really important, and I feel that.”

She also said, "I've also had an amazing reaction from fans since I've been back, and that's been very special. I felt it while I was away. I felt it in a real presence since I've been back. It's a very special feeling."

