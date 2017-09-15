close
Davis Cup: France take on depleted Serbia, Belgium host Australia in semis

Reuters| Last Updated: Friday, September 15, 2017 - 00:19
Davis Cup: France take on depleted Serbia, Belgium host Australia in semis
Courtesy: Reuters

Lille/Brussels: France cannot take anything for granted in their Davis Cup semi-final against Serbia even though the visitors will be without Novak Djokovic, team captain Yannick Noah said on Thursday.

French number two Lucas Pouille will kick off the tie on Friday when he takes on Dusan Lajovic in the first singles match. Friday`s action will be completed with a second singles match between Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Laslo Djere.

"We try to be clear-headed and be aware that the tie will still be difficult," Noah told a news conference.

"It`s not easy because almost everyone thinks it will be a formality."

Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut, fifth in the ATP doubles Race, face Filip Krajinovic and Nenad Zimonjic in Saturday`s doubles.

The reverse singles will take place on Sunday.

In the absence of Djokovic, who ended his season prematurely because of an elbow injury, world number 80 Lajovic is Serbia`s best-ranked player.

The tie is being played on clay at Lille`s Pierre Mauroy stadium.

Pouille and Lajovic have a 1-1 head-to-head record but the Frenchman has won their only encounter on the slow surface, last year in Bucharest.

Belgian number one David Goffin declared himself fully fit on Thursday ahead of his country`s Davis Cup semi-final against Australia this weekend.

Goffin was hampered by an injury to his left knee during the U.S. Open earlier this month and was Belgium`s chief concern going into the tie on clay in Brussels.

"I am 100 percent ready for this weekend. I almost feel no pain anymore," Goffin said during Thursday`s draw. "I hope that tomorrow everything will be perfect."

Belgium are already weakened by the lack of doubles specialist Joris De Loore.

Goffin, who won his two matches against Italy in the quarter-finals, will open the contest against surprise Australian pick John Millman. Australia coach Lleyton Hewitt had been expected to select Thanasi Kokkinakis as his second singles player.

Hewitt reasoned that Millman was more match-hardened and had played more five-set tennis than Kokkinakis who has only recently returned from a long injury lay-off.

Australia`s Nick Kyrgios, world number 20, will face Steve Darcis in Friday`s second singles match before Saturday`s doubles between the home side`s Ruben Bemelmans and Arthur de Greef and John Peers and Jordan Thompson and the reverse singles on Sunday.

Belgium are bidding to appear in the final for the second time in three years after losing out to Great Britain in 2015, while Australia are looking for a first title since 2003.

The weekend`s winners will face the victor of France and Serbia who play in nearby Lille.

France vs SerbiaBelgium vs AustraliaDavis CupNovak DjokovicLucas PouilleDavid Goffintennis news

