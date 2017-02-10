Davis Cup: World no.1 Andy Murray to return to action in quarter-finals against France
Murray was instrumental in Britain winning the Davis Cup in 2015 when he won all 11 rubbers in four rounds.
London: Britain`s world number one Andy Murray will play against France in the Davis Cup quarter-finals in April after missing the first-round victory against Canada last weekend.
"The tie against Canada was tricky," Murray, who was surprisingly beaten by Germany`s Mischa Zverev in the fourth round of the Australian Open, told Sky Sports.
"I needed to have a break, I was definitely tired when I got back from Australia and my body was pretty pleased I took some time off. But away to France, after Miami, I`m into the swing of things and I`ve had enough rest."
Murray was instrumental in Britain winning the Davis Cup in 2015 when he won all 11 rubbers in four rounds.
In Murray`s absence Britain beat Canada 3-2 last weekend while France defeated Japan 4-1.
The two nations met at the same stage in 2015 with Britain winning at home on grass at Queen`s Club.
France are likely to choose clay for the tie.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Watch: PM Narendra Modi addresses Rajya Sabha
- Can PM Modi's remarks on Manmohan Singh be termed as 'disrespectful' towards Parliament?
- PM Modi's name vs. Akhilesh Yadav's developmental model: What will garner more votes?
- Obama spotted kitesurfing in Caribbean with friend Richard Branson
- 11th standard student fires bullet at classmate in Ghaziabad
- WATCH: That is what you call a DRS blunder! Bangladesh went for review but ball came out of middle of bat
- Karnataka: 15-year-old girl repeatedly raped by guardian gets pregnant
- AIADMK crisis: As it happened on Wednesday
- Narendra Modi's 'raincoat' barb: BJP hits back, demands apology from Congress for disrespecting PM
- Surgical strikes: Here's how India's most daring military operation was conducted by Para commandos