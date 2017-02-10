Davis Cup: World no.1 Andy Murray to return to action in quarter-finals against France

London: Britain`s world number one Andy Murray will play against France in the Davis Cup quarter-finals in April after missing the first-round victory against Canada last weekend.

"The tie against Canada was tricky," Murray, who was surprisingly beaten by Germany`s Mischa Zverev in the fourth round of the Australian Open, told Sky Sports.

"I needed to have a break, I was definitely tired when I got back from Australia and my body was pretty pleased I took some time off. But away to France, after Miami, I`m into the swing of things and I`ve had enough rest."

Murray was instrumental in Britain winning the Davis Cup in 2015 when he won all 11 rubbers in four rounds.

In Murray`s absence Britain beat Canada 3-2 last weekend while France defeated Japan 4-1.

The two nations met at the same stage in 2015 with Britain winning at home on grass at Queen`s Club.

France are likely to choose clay for the tie.