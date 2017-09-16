close
Day 1 of Davis Cup tie ends on even terms between India and Canada

Canada are the favourites in the ongoing World Group play-off tie considering they have the home advantage as well as more fancied players in their team.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, September 16, 2017 - 13:25
Day 1 of Davis Cup tie ends on even terms between India and Canada

New Delhi: India and hosts Canada ended Day 1 of the Davis Cup tie at 1-1 in Edmonton. India got off to a surprise start after Ramkumar Ramanathan beat Brayden Schnur 5-7 7-6 (7-4) 7-5 7-5 in the first match of the tie on Friday.

But Canada cut back India’s advantage after Denis Shapovalov beat Yuki Bhambri 7-6 (7-2), 6-4, 6-7 (8-10), 4-6, 6-1 to level the tie at 1-1. Canada are the favourites in the ongoing World Group play-off tie considering they have the home advantage as well as more fancied players in their team.

Coming back to the second match of the tie, winning the first set 7-6 in a tiebreaker, the Canadian teenager then bettered the performance and won the next set 6-4, but fell 7-6 in the third and then 6-4 in the fourth. Shapovalov, however, bounced back in a big in the final set and secured the win in what was a marathon clash that lasted nearly four hours.

Talking about the first match, Ramanathan, ranked 154, defeated debutant Schnur in a marathon four setter. Daniel Nestor and Vasek Pospisil will be in doubles action on Saturday against Rohan Bopanna and Purav Raja. (With ANI inputs)

