Denis Shapovalov's US Open dream ended by Carreno Busta in round three

State of New York: Canada`s Denis Shapovalov failed in his bid to become the youngest US Open quarter-finalist for 29 years when he was knocked out by Spanish 12th seed Pablo Carreno Busta in the third round on Sunday.

Qualifier Shapovalov, 18, was beaten 7-6, (7/2), 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/3) by 26-year-old Carreno Busta, who also made the French Open quarter-finals this year.

Carreno Busta will face either France`s Lucas Pouille or Diego Schwartzman of Argentina for a semi-place.