Dominic Thiem stuns Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal enters 10th French Open semi-final

Nadal won 6-2, 2-0 after Carreno Busta withdrew with abdominal pain, in 51 minutes, reports Efe. Nadal is bidding for his 10th French Open title.

IANS| Last Updated: Wednesday, June 7, 2017 - 19:39
Paris: Austrian tennis player Dominic Thiem upset defending champion Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the French Open, advancing to the semi-finals where he will face Rafael Nadal.

Nadal progressed after fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta retired upon injury on Wednesday.

Seeded sixth in the tournament, 23-year-old Thiem won 7-6 (5), 6-3, 6-0 over Djokovic in two hours and 15 minutes.

Carreno Busta, a first-time Grand Slam quarter-finalist, complained of a pain in his lower abdomen and requested assistance from the physician during the first set.

The 25-year-old Spaniard finished the set by committing two consecutive double faults and after being taken care of on the court, left for a few minutes.

On his return his service was weakened, as it had been throughout the game and eventually he decided to retire after losing 0-2 in the second set. That helped Nadal to become the first player to enter the French Open semi-finals for the 10th time.

