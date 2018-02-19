Dominic Thiem wins second Buenos Aires title in three years

Top seed Dominic Thiem won his second Buenos Aires title in three years on Sunday, laying down an early marker for the clay-court season.

The 24-year-old Austrian coasted past Slovenia's Aljaz Bedene 6-2, 6-4 in one hour and 31 minutes to extend his perfect record at the tournament, having captured the trophy also in 2016.

It was the world number six's first title in nearly a year, since winning in Rio last February, and the ninth of his career.

Thiem is just the third man in the last 30 years to win multiple titles in the Argentine capital after David Ferrer (2012-14) and Carlos Moya (1995, 2003, 2006).