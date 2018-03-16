हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Dominic Thiem withdraws from Miami Open due to ankle injury

The 24-year-old retired while trailing Pablo Cuevas 6-3 4-6 2-4 during his third round match at Indian Wells earlier this week.

Reuters| Updated: Mar 16, 2018, 15:34 PM IST
Photo: PTI

New Delhi:  World number six Dominic Thiem has withdrawn from the Miami Open due to an ankle injury, with the Austrian hoping to return for the claycourt season in Europe next month.

The 24-year-old retired while trailing Pablo Cuevas 6-3 4-6 2-4 during his third round match at Indian Wells earlier this week. "Unfortunately I have to pull out from Miami. Hopefully I will be 100 percent again on the clay in Europe," Thiem said on his official Instagram account.

Thiem joins a list of top players, including Rafael Nadal and Stan Wawrinka, to withdraw from the Miami Open, which is held from March 21 to April 1.

