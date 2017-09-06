Eight years on, Roger Federer and Juan Martin del Potro to collide again at US Open

By Mahim Gupta

New Delhi: Roger Federer and Juan Martin del Potro are set to battle each other in the US Open quarterfinal on Wednesday. Third seed Federer is a massive favourite against 24th seed Del Potro to win this time around but rewind eight years back, that time it was the final of the same tournament.

Back then, the Swiss was the top seed and the Argentine the sixth seed. Even then, Federer was a major favourite to beat Del Potro. But what unfolded was a five-set epic in which Del Potro triumphed. It was the Argentine’s first Major win. It till date remains his only Major win.

Federer of course is someone who has rewritten record books, winning 19 Majors in a stellar career. He has five US Open crowns in his kitty. Even today, at the age of 36, the genius is favourite to win the title.

Such has been his form in this year which saw him win the Australian Open and Wimbledon that he has established himself the best player in the world one again. He may be ranked number two in the ATP rankings currently but there is little doubt that both in pedigree and in form, he is numero uno.

The battle on Wednesday is famously dubbed as the battle of forehands because these two are the two best players in the world when it comes to one of the most talked about shots in the sport. And may be, it is this shot that will tell us which way this match goes, five sets or not.