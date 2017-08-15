Elina Svitolina, Caroline Wozniacki round out top five in WTA rankings

Johannesburg: Rogers Cup finalists Elina Svitolina and Caroline Wozniacki have both moved a place up in the WTA Rankings released on Monday.

Svitolina defeated Wozniacki 6-4, 6-0 in Sunday`s final in Toronto to clinch her fifth title of the WTA Tour season.

Ukraine`s Svitolina is now fourth, one place ahead of Denmark`s Wozniacki, reports Sport24.

Meanwhile, Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza bumped down two slots to number six.

However, the top three with Karolina Pliskova, Simona Halep and Angelique Kerber remained unchanged.