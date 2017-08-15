close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Elina Svitolina, Caroline Wozniacki round out top five in WTA rankings

The top three with Karolina Pliskova, Simona Halep and Angelique Kerber remained unchanged

ANI| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 15, 2017 - 11:14
Elina Svitolina, Caroline Wozniacki round out top five in WTA rankings
Caroline Wozniacki

Johannesburg: Rogers Cup finalists Elina Svitolina and Caroline Wozniacki have both moved a place up in the WTA Rankings released on Monday.

Svitolina defeated Wozniacki 6-4, 6-0 in Sunday`s final in Toronto to clinch her fifth title of the WTA Tour season.

Ukraine`s Svitolina is now fourth, one place ahead of Denmark`s Wozniacki, reports Sport24.

Meanwhile, Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza bumped down two slots to number six.

However, the top three with Karolina Pliskova, Simona Halep and Angelique Kerber remained unchanged. 

TAGS

Elina SvitolinaCaroline WozniackiTennisWTA Rankings

From Zee News

Sterner tests await Virat Kohli’s men as they close in on special record
cricket

Sterner tests await Virat Kohli’s men as they close in on s...

Tiger Woods had five drugs in system at time of DUI arrest: Report
Other Sports

Tiger Woods had five drugs in system at time of DUI arrest:...

Pro Kabaddi League 2017, August 15: Details of LIVE streaming, TV listing, date, time, venue
Other Sports

Pro Kabaddi League 2017, August 15: Details of LIVE streami...

Independence Day special: India’s best sporting moments in last 70 years
Other Sports

Independence Day special: India’s best sporting moments in...

Saina Nehwal, Sania Mirza and other sports stars give Independence Day wishes
Other Sports

Saina Nehwal, Sania Mirza and other sports stars give Indep...

Shahid Afridi wishes India on I-Day, bats for peace, tolerance, love
cricket

Shahid Afridi wishes India on I-Day, bats for peace, tolera...

Returning to No. 1 position is very special: Rafael Nadal
Tennis

Returning to No. 1 position is very special: Rafael Nadal

India Test series was the worst of my career, says Dinesh Chandimal
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

India Test series was the worst of my career, says Dinesh C...

Team India consolidate No. 1 position in ICC Test rankings after Sri Lanka clean sweep
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Team India consolidate No. 1 position in ICC Test rankings...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video