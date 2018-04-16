Elise Mertens climbs to career-high 17th on WTA rankings

Belgian Elise Mertens climbed three places to a career-high 17th in the WTA world rankings released on Monday following her victory at the Lugano Open on Sunday.

Romania's Simona Halep retained her number one position as there was no change in the top 16 after a low-key week in women`s tennis.

Mertens's beaten opponent in the Swiss final, Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus climbed 14 places to 47th.

The biggest mover, though, was Anna Karolina Schmiedlova of Slovakia who jumped 48 spots to 84th after winning the Bogota Open.

WTA rankings as of April 16:

1. Simona Halep (ROU) 8,140 points

2. Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 6,790

3. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 6,065

4. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 5,630

5. Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) 5,307

6. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 4,730

7. Caroline Garcia (FRA) 4,615

8. Venus Williams (USA) 4,276

9. Sloane Stephens (USA) 3,938

10. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 3,271

11. Julia Georges (GER) 2,980

12. Angelique Kerber (GER) 2,971

13. Madison Keys (USA) 2,722

14. Daria Kasatkina (RUS) 2,570

15. Anastasija Sevastova (LAT) 2,545

16. Coco Vandeweghe (USA) 2,488

17. Elise Mertens (BEL) 2,420 (+3)

18. Magdalena Rybarikova (SVK) 2,350 (-1)

19. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 2,318 (-1)

20. Kristina Mladenovic (FRA) 2,280 (-1)