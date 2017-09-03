close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Fabio Fognini kicked out of US Open 2017 after foul-mouthed rant

The 30-year-old Fognini lashed out at the umpire with a series of insults during his first round loss in singles to fellow Italian Stefano Travaglia.

AFP| Last Updated: Sunday, September 3, 2017 - 00:24
Fabio Fognini kicked out of US Open 2017 after foul-mouthed rant
Twitter grab

New York: Controversial Italian Fabio Fognini was defaulted from the US Open on Saturday after making foul-mouthed comments to an umpire in his first round match.

The 30-year-old Fognini lashed out at the umpire with a series of insults during his first round loss in singles to fellow Italian Stefano Travaglia.

He and compatriot Simone Bolelli had reached the third round of the men`s doubles but tournament organizers have now axed him from the event.

Fognini, the world number 26, had already been fined $24,000 for the incident earlier in the week.

"Pursuant to the Grand Slam Code of Conduct, Fabio Fognini is hereby provisionally suspended from further participation in the US Open pending a final determination whether a major offense has been committed during his first round singles match," said a tournament statement.

"The provisional suspension is with immediate effect and, therefore, Mr Fognini has been withdrawn from his upcoming doubles match.

"There will be no further public comment concerning this matter until the major offense process is completed."

TAGS

Fabio FogniniUS Open 2017US Opentennis newssports news

From Zee News

BAN vs AUS, 2nd Test: Australia aim to salvage pride against Bangladesh – Preview
cricket

BAN vs AUS, 2nd Test: Australia aim to salvage pride agains...

PKL 2017: Haryana ends Gujarat&#039;s winning run, Bengal draw with UP
Pro Kabaddi League 2017cricket

PKL 2017: Haryana ends Gujarat's winning run, Bengal d...

US Open 2017: Top seed Karolina Pliskova survives scare to advance to fourth round
Tennis

US Open 2017: Top seed Karolina Pliskova survives scare to...

India vs Sri Lanka, 5th ODI: Five players to watch out for
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

India vs Sri Lanka, 5th ODI: Five players to watch out for

Ambidextrous bowler Yasir Jan set to test England ahead of crucial 3rd Test against West Indies
cricket

Ambidextrous bowler Yasir Jan set to test England ahead of...

Italian Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton claims 69th pole in Monza to break Michael Schumacher&#039;s long standing world record
Other Sports

Italian Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton claims 69th pole in Monz...

Police make arrest over Oval arrow attack
cricket

Police make arrest over Oval arrow attack

Italian Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton takes record 69th pole, rain spoils Ferrari`s 70th birthday party preparations
Other Sports

Italian Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton takes record 69th pole,...

SL vs IND: Virat Kohli reveals secret behind his 219-run partnership with Rohit Sharma in 4th ODI
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

SL vs IND: Virat Kohli reveals secret behind his 219-run pa...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video