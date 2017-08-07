close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Former French Open finalist Sara Errani gets two-month ban as she fails doping test

Errani's results between February and June have been wiped and she has forfeited all prize money and ranking points that she accumulated during that period.

AFP| Last Updated: Monday, August 7, 2017 - 20:58
Former French Open finalist Sara Errani gets two-month ban as she fails doping test
Courtesy: Reuters

London: Italy's Sara Errani has been suspended for two months after failing a doping test, the International Tennis Federation announced on Monday.

The 30-year-old former world number five, who reached the French Open final in 2012, tested positive for the banned substance letrozole in an out-of-competition test in February.

Letrozole is used in the treatment of breast cancer, but can also be used as a masking agent.

"An Independent Tribunal ... has found that Sara Errani committed an Anti-Doping Rule Violation ... and, as a consequence, has disqualified the affected results and imposed a period of ineligibility of two months, commencing on 3 August 2017," the ITF said in a statement.

Errani's results between February and June have been wiped and she has forfeited all prize money and ranking points that she accumulated during that period.

Errani reached her highest world ranking of five in 2013, but has since slipped to number 98.

In a statement posted on her Twitter page, she wrote: "I never took, in my life and during my career, any prohibited substance.

"However, this substance (letrozole) is present in Femara, a medicine my mother has been using daily since 2012 for therapeutic purpose, further to a surgery for breast cancer, and therefore is present in the house where I am currently living."

Errani said she was likely to have consumed the drug via "accidental food contamination".

She said she was "very frustrated" and "extremely disappointed" by the outcome of the ITF tribunal, but was nonetheless "at peace with my conscience and aware I haven`t done anything wrong".

Italian rower Niccolo Mornati, a four-time medallist at the World Championships, tested positive in 2016 for the same substance.

TAGS

Sara ErraniTennis doping testtennis news

From Zee News

WATCH: Substitute Fabian Allen takes &#039;catch of the year&#039; in Caribbean Premier League encounter
cricket

WATCH: Substitute Fabian Allen takes 'catch of the yea...

I still have six to eight years of cricket left in me, says S Sreesanth
cricket

I still have six to eight years of cricket left in me, says...

South Africa need AB de Villiers back in Test team: Shaun Pollock
cricket

South Africa need AB de Villiers back in Test team: Shaun P...

SEE PIC: Ravindra Jadeja&#039;s epic reply to his one-Test suspension by International Cricket Council
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

SEE PIC: Ravindra Jadeja's epic reply to his one-Test...

Wriddhiman Saha is world&#039;s best Test wicket-keeper right now, says Virat Kohli
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Wriddhiman Saha is world's best Test wicket-keeper rig...

Yuki Bhambri jumps 41 spots in latest ATP rankings
Tennis

Yuki Bhambri jumps 41 spots in latest ATP rankings

Virat Kohli reminds me of Viv Richards: Aravinda de Silva
cricket

Virat Kohli reminds me of Viv Richards: Aravinda de Silva

Usain Bolt finds uncanny resemblance with Don Bradman after finishing with bronze in final 100m race of his career
Other Sports

Usain Bolt finds uncanny resemblance with Don Bradman after...

WATCH: Here’s how Indian cricket team celebrated after Colombo win
cricket

WATCH: Here’s how Indian cricket team celebrated after Colo...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video