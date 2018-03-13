Former Olympic doubles champion Ken Flach dies, aged 54

Tennis was mourning the death of former Wimbledon and Olympic doubles champion Ken Flach on Tuesday after the governing body of men`s tennis, ATP, confirmed that the American had died at the age of 54.

Flach won the 1987 and 1988 Wimbledon titles with long-time partner Robert Seguso and claimed a thrilling Olympic gold with Seguso in 1988 in Seoul against Spanish pairing Sergio Casal and Emilio Sanchez Vicario.

He also won two U.S. Open titles, with Seguso in 1985 and with Rick Leach in 1993.

Paul Annacone, the former coach to Pete Sampras and Roger Federer, was one of the first to react to the news.

"Sometimes we get sobering reminders of the fragility of life and what we have each day, today tennis lost a family member: more importantly children lost a father a wife lost a husband, siblings lost brother, thank you for your friendship memories will last 4ever #RIPKenFlach," the American said on Twitter.

Brad Gilbert, the former world number four and Davis Cup team mate of Flach, said: "So gutted hearing the passing last night of Ken Flach.

"Way to young Ken was 54 absolutely stunned."

Flach, who married his wife Christina in 2010, was ranked number one in doubles in 1985 and claimed 34 doubles titles, mainly with Seguso.