French Open 2017: All facts and figures about Saturday's women's final

Halep says: "It`s a big challenge, a big chance. I think I have the game. I have the mentality to win, but it`s going to be tough."

AFP| Last Updated: Friday, June 9, 2017 - 08:52

Paris: Facts and figures for Saturday's French Open women's final at Roland Garros (x denotes seeded player): Head-to-head: First meeting

Ostapenko says: "When I came here, I didn`t expect I would be in the final. But then, first match was a tough match and I won it. Then every match I was playing better and better."

Ostapenko says: "When I came here, I didn`t expect I would be in the final. But then, first match was a tough match and I won it. Then every match I was playing better and better."

Fast facts

Halep: Age - 25; World ranking - 4; Prize money - $17,219,302; Career titles - 15; Grand Slam titles - 0; French Open best - Runner-up (2014), Final (2017)

Ostapenko: Age - 20; World ranking - 47; Prize money - $1,288,260; Career titles - 0; Grand Slam titles - 0; French Open best - Final (2017)

Paths to the final

Halep

1st rd: bt Jana Cepelova (SVK) 6-2, 6-3

2nd rd: bt Tatjana Maria (GER) 6-4, 6-3

3rd rd: bt Daria Kasatkina (RUS x26) 6-0, 7-5

4th rd: bt Carla Suarez Navarro (ESP x21) 6-1, 6-1

QF: bt Elina Svitolina (UKR x5) 3-6, 7-6 (8/6), 6-0

SF: bt Karolína Plískova (CZE x2) 6-4, 3-6, 6-3

Ostapenko

1st rd: bt Louisa Chirico (USA) 4-6, 6-3, 6-2

2nd rd: bt Monica Puig (PUR) 6-3, 6-2

3rd rd: bt Lesia Tsurenko (UKR) 6-1, 6-4

4th rd: bt Samantha Stosur (AUS x23) 2-6, 6-2, 6-4

QF: bt Caroline Wozniacki (DEN x11) 4-6, 6-2, 6-2

SF: bt Timea Bacsinszky (SUI x30) 7-6 (7/4), 3-6, 6-3

TAGS

French Open 2017Simona HalepJelena Ostapenkotennis newssports news

