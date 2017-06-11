French Open 2017: All facts and figures about Sunday's men's final

Paris: French Open men`s final -- facts and figures for Sunday`s match (x denotes seeded player): Head-to-head: Nadal leads 15-3

Nadal says: "I don`t need any more history, I already have nine titles here, that`s more than good."

Wawrinka says: "I think to play Rafa on clay in the French Open in a final is probably the biggest challenge you can have in tennis."

Fast facts

Nadal: Age - 31; World ranking - 4; Prize money - $83,573,172; Career titles - 72, Grand Slam titles - 14, French Open best - Champion (2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014)

Wawrinka: Age - 32; World ranking - 3; Prize money - $29,378,107; Career titles - 16; Grand Slam titles - 3; French Open best - Champion (2015)

Paths to the final

Nadal

1st rd: bt Benoit Paire (FRA) 6-1, 6-4, 6-1

2nd rd: bt Robin Haase (NED) 6-1, 6-4, 6-3

3rd rd: bt Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO) 6-0, 6-1, 6-0

4th rd: bt Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP x17) 6-1, 6-2, 6-2

QF: bt Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP x20) 6-2, 2-0 - retired

SF: bt Dominic Thiem (AUT x6) 6-3, 6-4, 6-0

Wawrinka

1st rd: bt Jozef Kovalik (SVK) 6-2, 7-6 (8/6), 6-3

2nd rd: bt Alexandr Dolgopolov (UKR) 6-4, 7-6 (7/5), 7-5

3rd rd: bt Fabio Fognini (ITA x28) 7-6 (7/2), 6-0, 6-2

4th rd: bt Gael Monfils (FRA x15) 7-5, 7-6 (9/7), 6-2

QF: bt Marin Cilic (CRO x7) 6-3, 6-3, 6-1

SF: bt Andy Murray (GBR x1) 6-7 (6/8), 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (7/3), 6-1