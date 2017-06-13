close
French Open 2017 champion Rafael Nadal first to qualify for ATP World Tour Finals

Reuters| Last Updated: Tuesday, June 13, 2017 - 16:43
French Open 2017 champion Rafael Nadal first to qualify for ATP World Tour Finals
Courtesy Reuters

London: Rafael Nadal has become the first player to book his place at the season-ending ATP World Tour Finals in London in November after the Spaniard won a record 10th French Open title in Paris on Sunday.

Nadal has claimed four titles on the tour this year, winning 46 matches and losing just six in a stellar 2017.

"I`ve had a great season so far and I am happy to have already qualified for London," the Spaniard told the ATP website. "I could not play last year because of injury so I look forward to returning in November."

The ATP World Tour Finals, which features the world's top eight singles players and top eight doubles pairs, will be held at London's O2 Arena from Nov. 12-19.

This year's Australian Open champion Roger Federer is next in line to qualify for the event. The Swiss will return to action in Stuttgart this week after sitting out the entire claycourt season to prepare for Wimbledon.

Young Austrian Dominic Thiem is third in the ATP race to London, followed by Stan Wawrinka, Alexander Zverev, Novak Djokovic, world number one Andy Murray, and Belgium's David Goffin.

