close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

French Open 2017: Defending champion Novak Djokovic excited by 'new vibe' with Andre Agassi

American eight-times grand slam champion Agassi, 47, has taken on a coaching role for the first time since ending his glittering playing career in 2006.

Reuters| Last Updated: Friday, May 26, 2017 - 23:51
French Open 2017: Defending champion Novak Djokovic excited by &#039;new vibe&#039; with Andre Agassi

Paris: Defending champion Novak Djokovic says he is excited to have created a "new vibe" by inviting Andre Agassi to work with him during the French Open which starts on Sunday.

World number two Djokovic parted company with his entire coaching team earlier this month, admitting he needed to rediscover his spark after some disappointing results this year.

American eight-times grand slam champion Agassi, 47, has taken on a coaching role for the first time since ending his glittering playing career in 2006.

"It feels like a new chapter. Kind of creating a new team, creating a new vibe, it feels exciting," the 30-year-old winner of 12 grand slam titles told a news conference.

"It feels right at this moment because I was, in the last, you know, five, six months, struggling a little bit on the court and trying to re-define myself, rediscover what kind of approach is the right one."

Djokovic was out on court with 1999 champion Agassi on Friday before the draw ceremony, where he was paired with Spaniard Marcel Granollers.

"Right now I feel much better on the court," Djokovic said. "I was talking with Andre for a couple of weeks during Madrid and Rome on the phone, kind of preparing for the matches, analysing matches. That allowed both of us to get to know each other and for him to get closer to my thinking and my mindset.

"I was very glad that he accepted to come in person in Paris and spend some time."

Djokovic said he had shared some long conversations with Agassi in Paris and that they had "clicked and connected".

"He`s someone that inspires me a lot. That`s one of the things I felt like I needed is new inspiration, someone that knows exactly what I`m going through on the court.

"It brings a new dimension of motivation."

Djokovic, seeded second behind an out-of-form Andy Murray, said resurgent Spaniard Rafael Nadal is favourite for the title as he seeks a 10th French Open crown.

"Rafa, next to Roger, has been the best player so far this year in terms of results," he said.

"And Rafa, again, playing on his favourite surface won three tournaments in a row, and playing confidently and much better than he was playing actually last year.

"I definitely see him as number one favourite for this title."

TAGS

Novak DjokovicAndre AgassiFrench Opentennis news

From Zee News

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

WATCH: Future star Rishabh Pant flaunts new Mercedes; crosses speed limits in Delhi streets
cricket

WATCH: Future star Rishabh Pant flaunts new Mercedes; cross...

Monaco Grand Prix: On rest day, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff claims `changed` Lewis Hamilton is now a team player
Other Sports

Monaco Grand Prix: On rest day, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff c...

Won&#039;t play bilateral series against Pakistan without govt&#039;s permission, says BCCI
cricket

Won't play bilateral series against Pakistan without g...

French Open 2017: &#039;I&#039;m the favourite? I don&#039;t care&#039;, declares Le Decima chasing Rafael Nadal
Tennis

French Open 2017: 'I'm the favourite? I don'...

Ahead of FA Cup final, Chelsea coach Antonio Conte backs Arsene Wenger to stay at Arsenal
Football

Ahead of FA Cup final, Chelsea coach Antonio Conte backs Ar...

2018 World Cup: FIFA admits North Korean workers helped build Russian venues
Football

2018 World Cup: FIFA admits North Korean workers helped bui...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video