French Open 2017: Headlines and sidelines from Day 10 at Roland Garros
Paris: Headlines and sidelines on the 10th day of the French Open on Tuesday:
+ Latvian teen Ostapenko into last four
+ Bacsinszky ends Mladenovic hopes
+ Rain delays play for three hours
+ Fans boo as Nadal, Djokovic cancelled
Who`s saying what
"We had all the seasons -- a hurricane, sandstorm and almost snow."
-- Timea Bacsinszky after seeing off Kristina Mladenovic.
"It will be really great to play here when it will be my birthday. I hope I can enjoy it."
-- Jelena Ostapenko on playing the semi-finals on Thursday, the day she turns 20.
Sidelines
Battle of the birthday girls
-- Jelena Ostapenko and Timea Bacsinszky both celebrate their birthdays on Thursday when they clash in the semi-finals. Ostapenko will be 20 while her Swiss opponent will turn 28.
Teen spirit
-- Ostapenko is the first teenager in the French Open semi-finals since Ana Ivanovic in 2007.
Losing winners
-- Caroline Wozniacki managed just six winners in her three-set defeat to Jelena Ostapenko. The Latvian fired 38.
Rain, dust...and boos
-- Fans on the showcase Philippe Chatrier and Suzanne Lenglen courts booed when it was announced that the men`s quarter-finals were being pushed back to Wednesday. A flustered announcer quickly tried to defuse the situation by promising a full ticket refund after just under two hours of action was possible.
Numbers up
4/0 - win/loss record of Ostapenko against Wozniacki
30 - maximum wind speed in km/h as play was disrupted by torrential rain.
44 - double faults served by Kristina Mladenovic in five rounds.