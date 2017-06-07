French Open 2017: Headlines and sidelines from Day 10 at Roland Garros

Paris: Headlines and sidelines on the 10th day of the French Open on Tuesday:

+ Latvian teen Ostapenko into last four

+ Bacsinszky ends Mladenovic hopes

+ Rain delays play for three hours

+ Fans boo as Nadal, Djokovic cancelled

Who`s saying what

"We had all the seasons -- a hurricane, sandstorm and almost snow."

-- Timea Bacsinszky after seeing off Kristina Mladenovic.

"It will be really great to play here when it will be my birthday. I hope I can enjoy it."

-- Jelena Ostapenko on playing the semi-finals on Thursday, the day she turns 20.

Sidelines

Battle of the birthday girls

-- Jelena Ostapenko and Timea Bacsinszky both celebrate their birthdays on Thursday when they clash in the semi-finals. Ostapenko will be 20 while her Swiss opponent will turn 28.

Teen spirit

-- Ostapenko is the first teenager in the French Open semi-finals since Ana Ivanovic in 2007.

Losing winners

-- Caroline Wozniacki managed just six winners in her three-set defeat to Jelena Ostapenko. The Latvian fired 38.

Rain, dust...and boos

-- Fans on the showcase Philippe Chatrier and Suzanne Lenglen courts booed when it was announced that the men`s quarter-finals were being pushed back to Wednesday. A flustered announcer quickly tried to defuse the situation by promising a full ticket refund after just under two hours of action was possible.

Numbers up

4/0 - win/loss record of Ostapenko against Wozniacki

30 - maximum wind speed in km/h as play was disrupted by torrential rain.

44 - double faults served by Kristina Mladenovic in five rounds.