French Open 2017: Novak Djokovic cruises into second round with straight sets win over Marcel Granollers

Reuters| Last Updated: Monday, May 29, 2017 - 20:27
Paris: Defending champion Novak Djokovic enjoyed a winning French Open start under new coach Andre Agassi on Monday, cruising past Spain`s Marcel Granollers 6-3 6-4 6-2 in the first round.

The 12-times grand slam champion parted company with his entire coaching team earlier this month after a string of disappointing results before inviting American great Agassi to work with him during the French Open.

The 30-year-old Serbian, without a tour title since January, found little resistance from Granollers, grabbing two breaks early on in the first set as he chased the 77th-ranked Spaniard around the court.

With Agassi, sporting a black t-shirt and sunglasses, quietly sitting in the stands along with the Serb`s entourage, it was a similar story early in the second set with the world number two returning everything Granollers tried to throw at him.

He again went 4-1 up before a wobble saw him fail to convert eight set points at 5-3.

Djokovic kept his cool to earn the second set and pounced on the Spaniard`s accumulating mistakes in the third set to seal victory on his first match point.

With Agassi making a fast exit from the stands at the conclusion of the match, Djokovic heaped praise on his new coach.

"It is an incredible honour and good luck to have him with me on the team," Djokovic said. "Every day is special with him. I am learning something every day."

"I changed everyone (coaches). But I will not change my wife. My wife never."

