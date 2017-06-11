French Open 2017: Rafael Nadal vs Stan Wawrinka – Live Streaming, TV listings, Date, Time, Venue

New Delhi: Rafael Nadal will aim to complete a La Decima at Stade Roland Garros when he takes on Swiss international Stan Wawrinka in a blockbuster tennis evening, today.

Battling against injuries and bouncing back from his poor form, the Spaniard has indeed travelled far and the one that stands between him and his ultimate glory is Wawrinka who has a 3-0 record against Nadal in the finals.

What lay in Nadal's favour is that he hasn't dropped a set in this tournament and has given away just 29 games so far, in his march to the final. A win on the clay court today will make him the first man in the open era to clinch 10 titles in a single Grand Slam.

On the other hand, Wawrinka has struggled so far on clay soil striving in vain at Monte Carlo, Madrid, and Rome. Even in his route to the finals, the 2015 champion had a hard fought battle against World No. 1 Andy Murray. Thus all cards fall in Nadal's favour and what will results reveal is worth the wait.

When is the French Open 2017 men's singles final between Rafael Nadal and Stan Wawrinka?

French Open 2017 men's singles final between Rafael Nadal and Stan Wawrinka is on Sunday, June 11.

Where will the French Open 2017 men's singles final between Rafael Nadal and Stan Wawrinka be played?Nadal and Stan Wawrinka be played?

The French Open 2017 men's singles final between Rafael Nadal and Stan Wawrinka will be played at Philippe-Chatrier Court, Stade Roland Garros, Paris.

At what time will the French Open 2017 men's singles final between Rafael Nadal and Stan Wawrinka start?

French Open 2017 men's singles final between Rafael Nadal and Stan Wawrinka will start at 6:30 pm IST.

Where can you watch the French Open 2017 men's singles final between Rafael Nadal and Stan Wawrinka?

You can watch the French Open 2017 men's singles final between Rafael Nadal and Stan Wawrinka on Star Sports Network

Where can you watch the live streaming of French Open 2017 men's singles final between Rafael Nadal and Stan Wawrinka?

You can watch the live streaming of French Open 2017 men's singles final between Rafael Nadal and Stan Wawrinka on Hotstar.