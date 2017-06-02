close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

French Open 2017: Rohan Bopanna, Gabriela Dabrowski advance in mixed doubles

The Indo-Canadian combo sent down as many as five aces and converted five break points out of the seven chances that came their way to finish off the match that lasted just 39 minutes.

IANS| Last Updated: Friday, June 2, 2017 - 00:07
French Open 2017: Rohan Bopanna, Gabriela Dabrowski advance in mixed doubles
PTI

Paris: India`s Rohan Bopanna and his Canadian partner Gabriela Dabrowski had a rollicking start to their French Open mixed doubles campaign by outclassing the Australian pair of Jessica Moore and Matt Reid 6-0, 6-1 in straight sets here on Thursday.

The Indo-Canadian combo sent down as many as five aces and converted five break points out of the seven chances that came their way to finish off the match that lasted just 39 minutes.

The seeded seventh duo will next face New Zealand`s Artem Sitak and Elina Svitolina of Ukraine.

TAGS

French Open 2017French OpenRohan BopannaGabriela Dabrowskitennis newssports news

From Zee News

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

DAY IN PICS - 18 May 2017

ICC Champions Trophy: Australia&#039;s &#039;fearsome foursome&#039; ready for opener against New Zealand – Preview
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy: Australia's 'fearsome fours...

Steve Smith challenges Cricket Australia&#039;s argument on pay dispute
cricket

Steve Smith challenges Cricket Australia's argument on...

ICC Champions Trophy: Thrilled to bits to get off to a good start like this, says Joe Root
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy: Thrilled to bits to get off to a good...

2017 ICC Champions Trophy: Team India &#039;unhappy&#039; with Edgbaston practice facility
ICC Champions Trophycricket

2017 ICC Champions Trophy: Team India 'unhappy' w...

WATCH: Tamim Iqbal&#039;s &#039;almost&#039; moment encapsulates Bangladesh&#039;s Champions Trophy opener defeat to England
ICC Champions Trophycricket

WATCH: Tamim Iqbal's 'almost' moment encapsu...

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Joe Root ton sets up England&#039;s 8-wicket win over Bangladesh in tournament opener
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Joe Root ton sets up England...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video