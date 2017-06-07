French Open 2017: Rohan Bopanna-Gabriela Dabrowski eye final spot in mixed doubles

Paris: Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna and his Canadian teammate Gabriela Dabrowski will aim to book their place in the finals of the French Open when they head into their mixed doubles` semi-final clash here today.

In the clay court grand slam, the seventh-seeded Indo-Canadian duo will play take on third-seeded pair of Czech Republic`s Andrea Hlavackova and France`s Edouard Roger-Vasselin for a place in the summit showdown.Earlier, Bopanna and Dabrowski stormed into the last-four after sweeping aside Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza and her Croatian partner Ivan Dodig 6-3, 6-4.

In men`s singles, all four quarter-finals will be played today.Fourteen-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal will take on compatriot Pablo Carreno Busta, while defending champion and world number two Novak Djokovic will face sixth seed Dominic Thiem for a place in the semi-finals.

World number one Andy Murray will also look to seal last-four berth when he faces off with eighth-seeded Kei Nishikori of Japan, while third-seed Stanislas Wawrinka will take on Marin Cilic of Croatia.

As far as women`s singles quarter-final clashes are concerned, Ukraine`s Elina Svitolina will lock horns with third seed Simona Halep while Caroline Garcia will take on second seed Karolína Plíškova today.