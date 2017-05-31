close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

French Open 2017: Rohan Bopanna sails into men's doubles round two; Sania Mirza bows out of women's doubles

Bopanna along with his Uruguayan partner Pablo Cuevas hardly had to break a sweat as they outplayed the French duo of Mathias Bourgue and Paul-Henri Mathieu in a one-sided contest.

PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, May 31, 2017 - 19:41
French Open 2017: Rohan Bopanna sails into men&#039;s doubles round two; Sania Mirza bows out of women&#039;s doubles

Paris: Rohan Bopanna crossed the first- round hurdle in men's doubles but Sania Mirza bowed out in the opening round of the women's doubles event in the French Open here today.

Bopanna along with his Uruguayan partner Pablo Cuevas hardly had to break a sweat as they outplayed the French duo of Mathias Bourgue and Paul-Henri Mathieu in a one-sided contest.

The ninth seeded Indo-Uruguayan pair posted a comfortable 6-1 6-1 victory over French combination in just 53 minutes.

They will next take on Treat Huey and Denis Istomin.

However, fourth seeded pair of Sania and Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan were stunned by unseeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia and Australia's Daria Gavrilova in a hard-fought match.

Sania and Shvedova went down 6-7 (5-7) 6-1 2-6 to Pavlyuchenkova and Gavrilova in a gruelling battle that lasted 2 hours and 23 minutes.

TAGS

French Open 2017Rohan BopannaSania Mirzatennis newssports news

From Zee News

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

DAY IN PICS - 18 May 2017

VVS Laxman hails government&#039;s decision to not play bilateral series against Pakistan
cricket

VVS Laxman hails government's decision to not play bil...

BCCI officials MV Sridhar, Amitabh Chaudhary likely to interact with Virat Kohli, Anil Kumble
cricket

BCCI officials MV Sridhar, Amitabh Chaudhary likely to inte...

East Bengal, Mohun Bagan likely to attend June 7 AFC meeting to discuss future of Indian Football
Football

East Bengal, Mohun Bagan likely to attend June 7 AFC meetin...

Arsene Wenger signs new two-year Arsenal contract, ends months of speculation about future
Football

Arsene Wenger signs new two-year Arsenal contract, ends mon...

Yelena Isinbayeva quits as Russian anti-doping board chief after request from WADA
Other Sports

Yelena Isinbayeva quits as Russian anti-doping board chief...

Thailand Open: Sai Praneeth, Sourabh Verma cruise into third round
Badminton

Thailand Open: Sai Praneeth, Sourabh Verma cruise into thir...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video