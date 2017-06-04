close
French Open 2017: Sania Mirza-Ivan Dodig storm into mixed doubles quarters; Rohan Bopanna out of men's doubles

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, June 4, 2017 - 22:44
New Delhi: Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza and her Croatian partner Ivan Dodig stormed into the quarterfinals of mixed doubles event at the French Open on Sunday.

The second-seeded pair beat the duo of Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) and Artem Sitak (New Zealand) in straight sets 6-2, 6-4 in their second-round match which took little over an hour.

However, Rohan Bopanna and Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay exited the men's doubles event after losing to Jamie Murray (Great Britain) and Bruno Soares (Brazil) 6-7, 2-6 in a third round match.

India's men's doubles pair of Purav Raja and Divij Sharan also lost their third-round match to Ryan Harrison (USA) and Michael Venus (New Zealand) in three greelling sets 6-4, 6-7, 2-6.

Mirza and Dodig will play the winner of Bopanna-Gabriela Dabrowski (Canada) and all-French pair Benoit Paire-Chloe Paquet for a place in the last-four.

Sania MirzaFrench OpenMixed DoublesIvan DodigRohan Bopannatennis news

