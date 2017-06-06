French Open 2017: Stan Wawrinka stuns Gael Monfils to storm into quarter-finals

Paris: Stan Wawrinka has stormed into French Open quarter-finals for the fourth time after comfortably beating Gael Monfils here.Third seed Warawinka, thrashed 15th seed France`s Monfils 7-5, 7-6 (9/7), 6-2 in the match on Monday.

With Monfil`s exit, France has to wait for one more year to find another champion for the Grand Slam. It has been 34 years since a Frenchman won the tournament in Paris.Warawinka`s win also coincided with World No. 1 Andy Murray storming into the quarter-finals after registering a straight-sets victory over Russia`s Karen Khachanov.

Murray defeated 21-year-old Khachanov 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 in two hours and four minutes to register his 650th match win of his career.Murray will next play eighth-seeded Japanese Kei Nishikori or Fernando Verdasco of Spain to book his place in the last four.